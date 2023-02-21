Man, 32, facing charges in connection with alleged hate-motivated assault on TTC bus in East Toronto

Toronto police have announced the arrest of a 32-year-old man in connection with an alleged hate-motivated assault that took place on a TTC bus in East Toronto on Feb. 8.

A 32-year-old man is facing charges after Toronto police announced an arrest in an alleged hate-motivated assault that took place on a TTC bus in East Toronto earlier this month.

In a news release on the morning of Feb. 21, police said Toronto resident Matthew Gordon Paul, 32, had been arrested the day before and charged with threatening bodily harm, assault and failing to comply with probation.

According to police, a man riding the 23 Dawes bus allegedly assaulted and made a racial slur towards a girl on the bus at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Police were called to the Main Street Subway Station, on Main Street just north of Danforth Avenues, to investigate the incident.

Police alleged a man on the bus threatened the girl, who was 12 years old, and other passengers on the bus.

Police said in the Feb. 21 news release that after consultation with the Toronto Police Service’s specialized Hate Crime Unit, the investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.

Police believe there may be more victims, and are appealing the public to come forward to police. A photo of the accused has been released by police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or at https://www.222tips.com

In the Feb. 21 news release, police said they have a protocol for how they investigate reported hate-motivated crimes.

“When suspected hate-motivated offences are reported to police, the investigation will be led by a Divisional investigator. The Hate Crime Unit will be made aware and specialized officers from that unit will support the investigation as needed,” said the news release.

“If it is alleged a criminal offence was committed (such as assault or mischief) and it is believed to have been motivated by bias, prejudice or hate, the officer-in-charge will consult with the Crown. If a person is charged and convicted of the offence, the Judge will take into consideration hate as an aggravating factor when imposing a sentence.

“Wilful promotion of hatred and advocating genocide are hate propaganda (hate speech) offences which require the Attorney General’s consent. Members of the Hate Crime Unit will provide assistance and support to the divisional investigators in seeking the Attorney General’s consent to lay these charges, if applicable. These charges are often laid at a later time,” said the news release.