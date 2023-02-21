Black Heritage in Motion celebration set for Sunday, Feb. 26, at Eastview Neighbourhood Community Centre

Eastview Neighbourhood Community Centre hosts Black Heritage in Motion on the afternoon of Sunday, Feb. 26, as part of this February's Black History Month celebrations.

Eastview Neighbourhood Community Centre will be hosting a Black History Month event this Sunday.

The Black Heritage in Motion celebration will bring youth from across Toronto together to celebrate the positive experiences and achievements of their peers, said organizer Anthony Fagan who is a Youth Outreach Worker with the centre and the Eastview Toronto BGC (Boys and Girls Club).

Featured at the Feb. 26 event will be a documentary, performers, a fashion show, displays and a dinner. The event is for youth ages 13 to 20 and all community members are invited to attend.

Sunday’s celebrations have been organized by a community youth planning group.

“Our youth program is designed for youth of diverse ethnic background who are presently unconnected to social recreational youth programs. We support the development of leadership and youth empowerment,” said Fagan.

Eastview Neighbourhood Community Centre is located at 86 Blake St., in the Jones and Danforth avenues area.

This Sunday’s celebration takes place from 1 to 4 p.m.

To reserve free tickets and for further information, please contact Fagan by email at Anthonyfagan@eastviewcentre.com or by phone at 416 392 1750 x 310.