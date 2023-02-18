Community skating party set for Sunday, Feb. 19, at Ted Reeve Arena

Beaches-East York residents are invited to strap on the blades at a free community skating party on Sunday, Feb. 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ted Reeve Arena.

Hosted by Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford, Beaches-East York MPP Mary-Margaret McMahon, and Beaches-East York MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, the skating party takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ted Reeve Arena.

There will be free hot chocolate and free popcorn available to those who come out and participate in the skating party.

Those attending are asked to please bring their own skates and helmets to the party.

Ted Reeve Arena is located on the northeast corner of Main Street and Gerrard Street East.

To register for the Sunday, Feb. 19, skating party, please contact Erskine-Smith’s office online at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/family-day-skate-tickets-512140344557 or by calling 416-467-0860.