Man, 34, faces assault charges in connection with alleged stabbing on TTC subway car

Toronto police have arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with an alleged stabbing that took place on a TTC subway car last Sunday.

Police were called to Chester Subway Station regarding the incident on Sunday, Feb. 12, at 3:34 p.m.

According to police, a man was riding the subway when a male suspect allegedly stabbed him in the face with a broken bottle. The victim sustained facial injuries as a result of the attack, police said.

The suspect fled the area, police said.

Earlier this week, police released an image of man they were looking for in connection with the incident and asked for the public’s help in identifying him.

In a news release on Friday, Feb. 17, police said Kyle Pecoskie, 34, of Toronto, had been arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon and failure to comply with a release order.

Anyone with further information on the incident is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477, or at https://www.222tips.com