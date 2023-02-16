Male suspect sought by police after man stabbed with broken bottle on TTC subway car near Chester Station

Toronto police are asking for the public's held in connection with an investigation into an alleged assault with a weapon incident that took place on a TTC subway car near Chester Station of the afternoon of Sunday, Feb. 12. Inset photo shows security camera image of the suspect released by police.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an alleged assault with a weapon incident that took place on a TTC subway car near Chester Station earlier this week.

On Sunday, Feb.12, at 1:08 p.m., police were called to the station at 22 Chester Ave. for a reported assault.

According to police, a man was riding the subway when a male suspect stabbed him in the face with a broken bottle. The victim sustained facial injuries as a result of the attack, police said.

The suspect fled the area.

The suspect is described as five-feet, 10-inches tall, approximately 35-years-old, with a medium build and light brown messy straight hair.

Police have released security camera images of the suspect in the hopes that someone can identify him. All of those images can be seen by going to https://www.tps.ca/media-centre/news-releases/55238/

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com