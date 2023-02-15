Model railroad displays set for East York and Scarborough starting on Family Day long weekend

A youngster looks at the display by the Scarborough Model Railroaders in this Beach Metro Community News file photo from 2020.

Model railroad fans in East Toronto will have a number of opportunities to view take in some train shows in the coming days and weeks.

This coming Family Day long weekend will see the Model Railroad Club of Toronto celebrate its 88th anniversary with shows at its facility in East York.

The shows take place on Sunday, Feb. 19, and Monday, Feb. 20 (Family Day), at the club’s location at 11 Curity Ave., north of O’Connor Drive, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission cost is $10 for children, $12 for seniors, and $15 for adults. There is also a special family rate (maximum of five people and maximum of two adults) for $45. The admission tickets can be purchased at the door by cash, debit card or credit card.

Along with the Family Day weekend events, the Model Railroad Club of Toronto will also be hosting a show on Sunday, Feb. 26, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 11 Curity Ave. The same admission prices as for this coming weekend’s shows apply.

Started in 1938, the Model Railroad Club of Toronto has welcomed thousands of visitors over the years to see its O scale model. The club was first located in the basement of Harry Ebert, one of its founders, and then later was based at Union Station and Liberty Village before making the move to Curity Avenue in East York.

The model railroad layout is inspired by the Central Ontario Railway and “captures the flavour of Central Ontario, including industries and natural features, and by naming passenger cars after towns along the original route,” said a release from the club.

“The club appeals to both a child’s sense of wonder and discovery and an adult’s interest in technology, artistry and history. Trains pass through cities, towns and countryside of the Central Ontario Railway, popping in and out of tunnels and crossing over bridges,” said the release.

“Visitors can explore innovations in techniques from hand-crafted models to 3D printing. The club uses true-to-life (prototypical) switching, signals and dispatching of passenger and freight trains, which are controlled digitally.”

For more information on the Model Railroad Club of Toronto, please go to http://modelrailroadclub.com/

SCARBOROUGH MODEL RAILROADERS SHOWS SLATED

And for residents who want to see even more model railroad displays, the Scarborough Model Railroaders have shows set for Sunday, Feb. 26, and Sunday, March 5.

The shows are set for the clubhouse at 17 Jeavons Ave., in the Birchmount and Danforth avenues area of southwest Scarborough, and will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission cost is $5 for children and $10 for adults – cash only.

The Scarborough Model Railroaders feature two floors and “some of the largest train layouts in the province.”

The Scarborough club’s 1,500-square-foot HO scale layout features a Southern Ontario theme through the ages with a mix of passenger and freight trains.

The N scale layout is 1,300 square feet and features more than 100 miles of scale track running through mountain scenery.

For more information on the Scarborough Model Railroaders, please go to http://scarborough-model-railroaders.org/loom/ or call 416-262-9971.