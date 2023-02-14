Woman sought after alleged assault and robbery at store in Danforth and Broadview avenues area

Toronto police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman wanted in connection with an alleged assault and robbery in the Danforth and Broadview avenues area on the afternoon of Sunday, Jan. 29. Police have released a security camera image (inset photo) of the woman.

According to police, a woman entered a store in the area on Sunday, Jan. 29, at approximately 2 p.m.

The woman allegedly began shoplifting, was then told by an employee to return the items and leave the store, police said. The woman then allegedly assaulted the employee and fled the area, police said.

The woman is described as five-feet tall, with a slim build. She was last seen wearing a black toque, a black puffy jacket, light blue jeans, and black Puma shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com