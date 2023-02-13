Beaches-East York community skating party hosted by local politicians set for Sunday, Feb. 19

A free community skating party takes place on Sunday, Feb. 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ted Reeve Arena.

A free community skating party for Beaches-East York residents is planned for Sunday, Feb. 19.

Hosted by Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford, Beaches-East York MPP Mary-Margaret McMahon, and Beaches-East York MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, the skating party takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ted Reeve Arena.

There will be free hot chocolate and free popcorn available to those who come out and participate in the skating party.

Those attending the event are asked to please bring their own skates and helmets to the party.

Ted Reeve Arena is located on the northeast corner of Main Street and Gerrard Street East.

To register for the Sunday, Feb. 19, skating party, please contact Erskine-Smith’s office online at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/family-day-skate-tickets-512140344557 or by calling 416-467-0860.