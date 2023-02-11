Police charge man, 24, with first degree murder in fatal hit-and-run on Danforth Avenue

A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged with first degree murder in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in the Danforth and Cedarvale avenues area last Sunday.
At approximately 4 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, police were called to the area after a man allegedly drove his vehicle towards another man and struck him.
Gabriel del Castillo Mullally, 25, was killed in the incident.
According to police, Mullally was outside a drinking establishment in the area and was conversing with group of people. Police said a man left the scene, got into a vehicle and allegedly struck Mullally, who was on the sidewalk, with a vehicle.
The driver then fled the area heading westbound on Danforth towards Woodbine Avenue, police alleged.
Mullally is Toronto’s fifth homicide victim of 2023.
On Friday, Feb. 10, police said in a news release that 24-year-old Ryan Andrews of Toronto had been arrested the day before and charged with first degree murder.
Andrews is scheduled to appear at College Park Court on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 9 a.m. in Room 505.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Toronto police Homicide Squad at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
Did you enjoy this article? Become a Beach Metro Community News Supporter today! For 50 years, we have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who is making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support your Beach Metro Community News!