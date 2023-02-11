Deja Views: Neville Park Loop memory

By DAVID VAN DYKE
Immediately west of the entrance to R.C. Harris Water Treatment Plant on Queen Street East in the Beach, you will find the Neville Park Loop.
TTC streetcars have been screeching around this east-end loop since 1922. This particular postcard (photo above) was shot in 1966 (the photographer is unknown) and I apologize that I was unable to fully replicate its beauty.
Do you have an old photo of Queen Street East that you would like to share with our readers?
Please contact me at gdvandyke61@gmail.com
Did you enjoy this article? Become a Beach Metro Community News Supporter today! For 50 years, we have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who is making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support your Beach Metro Community News!