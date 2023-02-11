Deja Views: Neville Park Loop memory

The photo above is a postcard from 1966 showing the Neville Park Loop in the Beach. The name of the photographer is unknow. Inset photo by David Van Dyke shows a more modern look at the Neville Park Loop.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

Immediately west of the entrance to R.C. Harris Water Treatment Plant on Queen Street East in the Beach, you will find the Neville Park Loop.

TTC streetcars have been screeching around this east-end loop since 1922. This particular postcard (photo above) was shot in 1966 (the photographer is unknown) and I apologize that I was unable to fully replicate its beauty.

