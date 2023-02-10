Virtual community consultation meeting on 49-storey building proposal for Pape and Danforth avenues slated for Feb. 15

East Toronto residents are invited to take part in a virtual community consultation meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 15, to discuss a proposal to build a 49-storey mixed-use building on the northeast corner of Pape and Danforth avenues. Inset photo shows artist's rendering of the proposed building.

By AMARACHI AMADIKE, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A virtual community consultation meeting to discuss plans for a 49-storey building proposal at Pape and Danforth avenues is set to take place on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The development will be located at 654-668 Danforth Ave. and 717-723 Pape Ave, close to the Pape Subway Station.

First submitted last August, the proposal aims to provide 496 units that will be accompanied by three levels of underground parking.

The mixed-use building will have residential spaces as well as a five-storey commercial podium that will run along Danforth Avenue.

There will be three levels reserved for office use – the third to fifth floor – while the remainder will be for residential use only. For more on the plan, please see our earlier story at https://beachmetro.com/2022/10/07/proposal-for-49-storey-building-at-northeast-corner-of-pape-and-danforth-avenues-submitted/

Community members are encouraged to participate in the virtual meeting where they will have the opportunity to speak with Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher and also hear more about the plan from the developer, Goldberg Group.

A link will be provided in advance at www.toronto.ca/CPconsultations for anyone who wants to take part.

Residents can also join the consultation via phone call, however, they must submit their questions to the City Senior Planner, Steven Barber or Councillor Fletcher in advance of the meeting.

For more information on how to participate, please visit www.toronto.ca/howtoengageonline

Amarachi Amadike is a Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for Beach Metro Community News. His reporting is funded by the Government of Canada through its Local Journalism Initiative.