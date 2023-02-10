Man sought in alleged hate-motivated assault on TTC bus heading to Main Station

Toronto police are looking to identify this man in connection with an investigation into an alleged hate-motivated assault on a TTC bus on the afternoon of Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection with a suspected hate-motivated incident on TTC bus that was heading to Main Street Subway Station earlier this week.

According to police, a man riding the 23 Dawes bus (bus number 8474) allegedly assaulted and made a racial slur towards a girl on the bus at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Police were called to the Main Street Subway Station, on Main Street just north of Danforth Avenues, to investigate the incident.

The male suspect is was last seen entering the subway station after exiting the bus.

The man is described as approximately 40 years old, six-feet to six-feet, one-inch tall, with a medium build. He is described as having tattoo’s on his face and hands.

Police have released security camera images of the suspect in the hopes he can be indentified.

It is believed by police that there are multiple victims to this incident and investigators are appealing to the public to come forward if they witnessed this incident or captured it on video.

A police news release on the morning of Feb. 10 said that after consultation with the Toronto Police Service’s specialized Hate Crime Unit, the investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com

According to the Feb. 10 news release: police have a protocol for how they investigate reported hate-motivated crimes.

“When suspected hate-motivated offences are reported to police, the investigation will be led by a Divisional investigator. The Hate Crime Unit will be made aware and specialized officers from that unit will support the investigation as needed,” said the release.

“If it is alleged a criminal offence was committed (such as assault or mischief) and it is believed to have been motivated by bias, prejudice or hate, the officer-in-charge will consult with the Crown. If a person is charged and convicted of the offence, the Judge will take into consideration hate as an aggravating factor when imposing a sentence. Wilful promotion of hatred and advocating genocide are hate propaganda (hate speech) offences which require the Attorney General’s consent. Members of the Hate Crime Unit will provide assistance and support to the divisional investigators in seeking the Attorney General’s consent to lay these charges, if applicable. These charges are often laid at a later time.”