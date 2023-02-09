Man seriously injured after being shot in the leg at Pharmacy Avenue apartment building

Toronto police are looking for two suspects in connection with the shooting of a man at Pharmacy Avenue apartment building on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

A 22-year-old man has suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries after being shot in the leg while in an apartment building on Pharmacy Avenue in southwest Scarborough.

Police were called to the building at 263 Pharmacy Ave., north of Danforth Avenue and across from Dolphin Drive, at approximately 5:05 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, for reports of a shooting.

When police arrived they discovered a man who had gunshot wounds to his leg.

The man was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries.

In a media scrum on the evening of Feb. 8, police said they were looking for two male suspects in connection with the shooting.

At this point in time, police have not released any descriptions of the suspects.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police in 41 Division at 416-808-4100, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com