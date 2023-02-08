Toronto police charge man in alleged roofing repair scam, believe there more be more victims across the city

Toronto police have arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with an alleged roofing scam earlier late last month. Police believe there may be other victims and have released a photo of the accused (see inset photo).

According to police, a man approached a home in the Bloor West area on Jan. 31 and allegedly advised the owner of roofing issues he had observed. The man said he was with Avenue Road Roofing, police alleged, and produced a contract for the homeowner to sign.

Police allege the man then accompanied the homeowner to a bank to obtain a bank draft to pay for the roof repairs.

Upon investigation, police have confirmed there was no connection between the man and Avenue Road Roofing. Police alleged the man used the company’s name to appear he worked for a legitimate business. Avenue Road Roofing was not involved in the alleged fraud of the homeowner, police said.

On Feb. 3, police arrested Toronto resident Simon Charnock, 32, and charged him with fraud over $5,000 and uttering a forged document. He will appear in court at Old City Hall on March 20, in Room 101, at 11 a.m.

Police said they have been seeing an increase in the number of attempted roofing scams across Toronto since the fall of 2022. Those taking part in the alleged scams often use the names of different businesses and police believe they may be more victims across the city.

Police have released an image of the accused in case anyone may recognize him in connection with any other alleged incidents.

Anyone who believes they may have been the victim of an alleged roofing scam, or has further information, is asked to call police at 416-808-1100 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com