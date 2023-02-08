Sealed up mailboxes on Kingston Road, and other parts of Toronto, raising questions

This mailbox on the southwest corner of Kingston Road and Beech Avenue has been wrapped in clear plastic and caution tape by Canada Post. it is unclear as to why. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

A number of Canada Post mailboxes that been closed up and sealed in shrink wrap has questions being asked across Toronto.

A mailbox on the southwest corner of Kingston Road and Beech Avenue was in such a state on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

The mailbox was wrapped in clear plastic so it could not be opened. There was also yellow caution tape around the mailbox and a notice from Canada Post on it.

The notice said a change was “scheduled to occur on the date noted below” which was Feb. 7. The notice had two areas that could have been checked off as to why the mailbox was being sealed off, but both options were blank.

The notice also said the closest other mailbox was at 2140A Queen St. E.

Beach Metro Community News has also been made aware of other area mailboxes in the same state. One is located near Shoppers World at Victoria Park and Danforth avenues.

Another is located on the northwest corner of Scarborough and Kingston roads. The Canada Post notice on that mailbox said the next closest one was at Main Street and Benlamond Avenue

On its Facebook page, the Kingston Road Flower Market which is located at that intersection of Kingston and Scarborough roads, asked if anyone knew the reason the mailbox had been sealed. “What is going on, the mail carrier doesn’t even know, does anyone know?”

In a story in the Feb. 8 edition of the Toronto Star, reporter Jack Lakey wrote of wrapped up mailboxes in central and north Toronto being in the same sealed condition.

Lakey wrote that in response to an earlier story he had written on the same subject he had received “emailed photos of upwards of a dozen mailboxes that were wrapped in cellophane to keep mail out of them or otherwise taken out of service.”

Many of those mailboxes were in the Yonge Street area of north Toronto.

In his story, Lakey quoted Canada Post’s explanation as to why the mailboxes had been sealed up. Lakey had earlier been told by Canada Post it was because the mailboxes had been damaged and may have been vandalized.

Lakey said there was “no obvious damage” to the mailboxes in the photos he had been sent from north Toronto. That also appeared to be the case for the mailboxes on Kingston Road that Beach Metro Community News is aware of.

In the Feb. 8 story Canada Post told the Star:

“Canada Post takes the security of mail very seriously. While a wrapped street letterbox may appear to be fully functional on the outside, local operations would still need to inspect the box to ensure that there are no damages that could compromise the security of mail.

“We are aware that this has been an issue in Toronto recently. Our Security and Investigations team continue to work with local law enforcement to look into the incidents of vandalism of our street letterboxes. As these investigations are ongoing, it would be inappropriate to provide specific details.

“We understand the importance of providing customers with a variety of accessible options to drop off their lettermail or parcels. Local operations continue to work hard at repairing and replacing damaged street letterboxes as quickly as they can, while preserving the security of mail.”