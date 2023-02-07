Sinkhole on Balsam Avenue in the Beach now being filled in

Crews are repairing a sinkhole that developed on Balsam Avenue, just north of Queen Street East, earlier this week.
The sinkhole in front of St. Denis Catholic School was discovered late on the afternoon of Monday, Feb. 6.
On the morning of Feb. 7, crews were at the site filling it with gravel and preparing to pour some cement into it.
The sinkhole was about 10 feet long and four feet wide, and approximately four feet deep.
The cause of the sinkhole is not known at this time.
No one was injured in the incident, though an empty school bus was in the area where the sinkhole had formed.
