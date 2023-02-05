UPDATE: Homicide investigation now underway in death of man struck and killed by vehicle on Danforth Avenue

Danforth Avenue is closed between Patricia Drive and Woodbine Avenue as police investigate the death of a man struck by the driver of a vehicle on the morning of Sunday, Feb. 5. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

Toronto police said late this morning that the death of man who was struck and killed by a vehicle on Danforth Avenue earlier today is now being investigated as a homicide.

“This is now a homicide investigation,” police said in a tweet late on the morning of Sunday, Feb. 5.

A man was fatally struck by the driver of a vehicle at approximately 4 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, while standing near the sidewalk of Danforth Avenue between Patricia Drive and Woodbine Avenue, police said

The man was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries earlier this morning.

Danforth is closed between Woodbine and Patricia for the ongoing police investigation.

At this time, the only description of the vehicle being sought is that it was dark coloured and was last seen heading west on Danforth Avenue.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage or security camera footage in the area to come forward.

Anyone who may have information on this incident is asked to contact the Homicide Squad at 416-808-7400 or 55 Division at 4156-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com