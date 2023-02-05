Man dies after being struck by driver of vehicle in hit-and-run on Danforth Avenue east of Woodbine Avenue

Toronto police have Danforth Avenue blocked off between Patricia Drive and Woodbine Avenue this morning as they investigate a fatal hit-and-run that took the life of a male pedestrian Sunday, Feb. 5. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

A man has died after being struck by a vehicle early this morning on Danforth Avenue east of Woodbine Avenue.

Toronto police said in a tweet that the driver of the vehicle involved fled the scene after hitting the pedestrian.

The man was hit by the vehicle’s driver at approximately 4 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, while standing near the sidewalk of Danforth Avenue between Patricia Drive and Woodbine Avenue.

The man was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries earlier this morning.

As of 10:30 a.m. this morning, police still had Danforth closed between Woodbine and Patricia for their investigation.

At this time, the only description of the vehicle being sought is that it was dark coloured and was last seen heading west on Danforth Avenue.

Anyone who may have information on this incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com