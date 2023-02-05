Beach resident to hold upcoming open house on red light therapy treatments

Beach resident Ben Stellino will be hosting an open house on how red light therapy works later this month. Inset photo shows a LightCare RX1 machine. Photos: Submitted.

By JAYSON DIMAANO

Light therapy has been around for a long time. It helps with the healing of specific pains in the body, such as the skin. And residents in the Beach can now learn more about this type of treatment thanks to local author and fellow resident Ben Stellino.

Known for her book, this thing between us: a story of love, loss, and renewal, Stellino said she hopes to help others deal with pain through the process of PhotoBioModulation, which is also often referred to as low light therapy, low laser therapy, cold laser therapy and red light therapy.

“PhotoBioModulation does not burn the tissue, and it is very safe. It has been around for about 50 years,” said Stellino. “Red light therapy is a special light directed to the body and provides medical results.”

Stellino was involved in a car accident in 2017 that triggered fibromyalgia (a condition that makes the whole body ache and feel tender, and it also makes one tired and creates difficulty sleeping).

Initially, Stellino said she saw practitioners such as chiropractors and acupuncturists for treatment. Then a few of her friends, who are entrepreneurs, told her about LightCare RX. At the time, Stellino said she was not interested in running a business but decided to try the red light therapy treatments.

“After about two sessions, I felt a little different,” she said. “I was so aligned with the science and how this was different than the other red light therapy machines in the world. I want to help promote this.”

Stellino purchased a unit called the RX1 for her home in July 2022 and has been using it since. She said she has noticed better results while using the system, including sleeping better and experiencing less pain.

“It is [also] used [to treat] for pain, diabetes, which people have a lot of open wounds. Wound healing is unbelievable with this,” said Stellino.

What makes the RX1 stand out from other red light therapy machines is what she calls The Big Four.

“One, it covers 178 square inches, which covers a large area of the body. Number two, it has a bulb with 500 watts of power. Three, it delivers 10 wavelengths (which penetrate three inches below the skin; so it gets to the cells), and the last is the intensity of the energy, which is 50 Joules,” said Stellino.

“Research shows that 50 Joules delivered in a 20-minute treatment [with the RX1 machine placed] eight inches from the body delivered the best PhotoBioModualtion therapy in the world.”

She said the RX1 that she uses is covered by insurance and benefits. Even if it is not, it can be written off when people do their taxes, said Stellino.

For anyone wants to learn more about red light therapy, see the machine itself, or learn about how to purchase one, Stellino will be hosting an open house on Feb. 19 between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Residents interested in attending can contact her by text at 647-282-4899 to schedule a free 10-minute appointment.