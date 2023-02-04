Royal Canadian Legion Todmorden Branch 10 in East York to host Valentine’s Dinner and Dance

The Royal Canadian Legion Todmorden Branch 10 is located at 1083 Pape Ave. in East York, The Branch hosts a Valentine's Dinner and Dance on the evening of Feb. 11. Tickets can be purchased in advance up to Feb. 7.

The Royal Canadian Legion Todmorden Branch 10 will be hosting a Valentine’s Dinner and Dance next weekend.

The Love is in the Air dinner and dance takes place on Saturday, Feb. 11, starting at 7 p.m.

Dinner will include chicken alfredo, salad and bread.

Cost to attend is $14 and tickets need to be purchased in advance. Deadline to purchase tickets is Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Tickets can be purchased from the Legion’s clubroom bar from Tuesday to Sunday after 3 p.m. each day.

Todmorden Branch 10 is located at 1083 Pape Ave. in East York, south of O’Connor Drive and north of Woodville Avenue.

For more information, please call the Branch at 416-425-3070.