Police seeking Robert Robin Cropearedwolf, 43, on charge of manslaughter in death of man assaulted on Danforth Avenue

Robert Robin Cropeared Wolf, 43, is wanted by Toronto police on a charge of manslaughter.

Toronto police have identified a suspect in connection with the death of a 73-year-old man who was allegedly assaulted on Danforth Avenue late last month.

At a media scrum in front of the 55 Division police station on Coxwell Avenue on the afternoon of Friday, Feb. 3, police said they are looking for Robert Robin Cropearedwolf, 43, on a charge of manslaughter.

Police said Michael Finlay, 73, died as “a result of injuries suffered from the assault” that appears to have been random and took place at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 24, on Danforth Avenue near Jones Avenue.

Finlay, a retired CBC radio news producer, died on Jan. 31 after being in and out of hospital as a result of the attack in which he suffered broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

“After a postmortem on Feb. 1, homicide took carriage of the investigation, said Det. Jason Hillier of the Toronto police Homicide Squad in the media scrum.

Hillier said that it appeared the victim and accused did not know each other.

The detective would not comment on what if any interaction may have happened between the two prior to the attack.

Hillier praised the work of officers from 55 Division in the early stages of the investigation as was this was able to lead to a quick identification of the suspect.

He also thanked members of the public with security camera footage and witnesses to the incident for their help in coming forward and aiding police in the investigation.

“The community has been outstanding in helping us and witnesses coming forward,” said Hillier.

He appealed to Cropearedwolf to surrender to police. “If you are seeing this, talk to a lawyer and turn yourself in,” said Hillier.

“Anyone who knows his information, please contact us.”

People who may have information on Cropearedwolf’s whereabout are asked to contact the Homicide Squad at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com

Please see Beach Metro Community News’ earlier story for more information at: https://beachmetro.com/2023/02/01/retired-cbc-radio-news-producer-michael-finlay-dies-after-attack-on-danforth-avenue/