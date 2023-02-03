Community Centre 55’s Seniors Active Living and Lifestyles Fair set for Beaches Sandbox on Feb. 9

A Seniors Active Living and Lifestyles Fair presented by Community Centre 55 will take place at the Beaches Sandbox on Queen Street East on Thursday, Feb. 9.

A Seniors Active Living and Lifestyles Fair will be presented by Community Centre 55 on Thursday, Feb. 9.

The event will take place at the Beaches Sandbox, 2181 Queen St. E., from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The fair is free to attend and will feature workshops, active demonstrations, a health clinic, healthy snacks, and health-related exhibitors who feature services and products designed to help local seniors stay independent and active.

For more information on the Seniors Active Living and Lifestyles Fair, please contact Jade at Community Centre 55 by emailing jade@centre55.com or calling 416-691-1113.