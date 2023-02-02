Updated photo of suspect in Danforth Avenue assault released by police

Toronto police have released this photo a man wanted in connection with an assault on Danforth Avenue on Jan. 24. The victim of the attack, who suffered serious injuries, died as a result of medical complications on Jan. 31.

Toronto police have released an updated photo a man wanted in connection with an assault on Danforth Avenue last week.

The victim of the assault, Michael Finlay, died of medical complications this week after being seriously injured in the attack on the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Finlay, a retired CBC radio news producer, died on Jan. 31 after being in and out of hospital as a result of the attack in which he suffered broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

Please see Beach Metro Community News’ earlier story at: https://beachmetro.com/2023/02/01/retired-cbc-radio-news-producer-michael-finlay-dies-after-attack-on-danforth-avenue/

Finlay was attacked on Danforth Avenue, near Jones Avenue, at approximately 3:35 p.m. on Jan. 24. He was pushed to the ground in what is believed to have been a random attack.

Toronto police have not yet said if Finlay’s death will be investigated as a homicide.

Police released the updated photo of the suspect in a news release on the afternoon of Wednesday, Feb. 1.

The suspect is described as six-feet tall, in his 20s, with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a red paper mask with flames on it, a black sweater, and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com