Naval Club of Toronto on Gerrard Street invites community to 88th birthday party on Saturday

The Naval Club of Toronto, on Gerrard Street East, will celebrate its 88th birthday on Saturday, Feb. 4.

The celebration will take place from noon until 6 p.m.

East Toronto community members are invited to join in the event at the club, 1910 Gerrard St. E., just west of Woodbine Avenue.

There will be chilli and a slice of birthday cake available for those attending.

The event will also give visitors a chance to learn more about the club which has been operation since 1935.

The club was for many years located on Hayden Street in Yorkville, but moved to its Gerrard Street East location in the summer of 2010.

The Naval Club of Toronto is a social club for past and current members with or of naval military service.

For more information on the 88th birthday celebration, please go to https://navalcluboftoronto.com/ or call the club at 416-924-2811.