Virtual hearings on development proposals for sites on Dundas and Gerrard streets set for tonight

Photo by Alan Shackleton.

By AMARACHI AMADIKE, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A virtual hearing for two development applications requesting amendments to the City of Toronto’s Official Plan and Zoning By-law will take place Wednesday, Feb 1, from 7 to 9 p.m.

The first is a rezoning application for a four-storey residential building at 1761-1763 Dundas St. E. The proposed 1,600 square-metre building will have 23 residential units. It will replace an existing two-storey apartment building at the site which is between Greenwood and Coxwell avenues.

The second is a rezoning and site plan control applications for a seven-storey mixed-use building at 1400 Gerrard St. E. The proposed building will have 18 residential units and two commercial units. There is currently a one-storey store on the site, which is located between Woodfield and Hiawatha roads on the north side of Gerrard Street East.

Local residents are encouraged to join the virtual consultation meeting where they can hear presentations from City of Toronto staff as well as the applicants regarding these proposals.

There will also be a question period for residents to further inquire about the applications and voice their concerns.

Anyone interested in attending these virtual meetings can participate by registering at:

Amarachi Amadike is a Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for Beach Metro Community News. His reporting is funded by the Government of Canada through its Local Journalism Initiative.