Man and woman arrested in connection with alleged stabbing, home invasion in Woodbine and Norway avenues area

Toronto police announced this afternoon that a man and a woman have been arrested in connection with an alleged stabbing and home invasion in the Beach on the morning of Jan. 28.

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with an alleged stabbing and home invasion that took place in the Beach last Saturday.

Toronto police had released photos of the man and woman they were seeking in the incident, which took place at a residence in the area of Woodbine and Norway avenues at 2:08 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28.

In that incident, a man and woman had allegedly broken into the residence and were confronted by the male tenant, police said. Both the man and woman were armed with knives and allegedly attacked the tenant, police said.

The victim suffered serious injuries in the attack.

See Beach Metro Community News’ earlier story at: https://beachmetro.com/2023/01/29/police-seek-man-and-woman-in-connection-with-alleged-stabbing-home-invasion-near-woodbine-and-norway-avenues/

In a news release on the afternoon of Feb. 1, Toronto police said the man and woman being sought had been arrested the night before.

In the release, police said they had been notified that both the man and the woman were together in the area of Danforth and Cedarvale avenues and they were arrested at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Police thanked members of the public for their assistance identifying and locating the pair.

Christopher Chisholm, 38, of Toronto is charged with:

Break Enter & Commit Robbery with an Offensive Weapon Disguise with Intent Utter Threat of Death or Bodily Harm Assault with a Weapon Possession of a Weapon Assault with a Weapon Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon Aggravated Assault

Amy Halliday 30, of Toronto is charged with:

Break Enter & Commit Robbery with an Offensive Weapon Disguise with Intent Assault with a Weapon Possession of a Weapon Aggravated Assault

Anyone with more information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https:www.222tips.com