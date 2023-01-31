MPP McMahon to speak at meeting hosted by Beaches-East York Interfaith Coalition tonight

Beaches-East York MPP Mary-Margaret McMahon.

Beaches-East York MPP Mary-Margaret McMahon will speak and take questions at a meeting hosted by the Beaches-East York Interfaith Coalition tonight (Tuesday, Jan. 31).

The meeting will take place at St. Aidan’s Anglican Church, 2423 Queen St. E., starting at 7:30 p.m.

During the 2022 provincial election campaign in May, candidates running for the position of MPP in Beaches-East York were told to expect an invitation from the Beaches-East York Interfaith Coalition to discuss issues of concern and interest.

The Beaches- East York Interfaith Coalition includes representatives from Christian, Muslim, and Jewish communities in the riding. It has hosted candidate meetings in previous provincial, municipal and federal elections. The Coalition engages in political advocacy as a way of articulating the values of faith communities in Beaches-East York.

McMahon was elected as the Liberal MPP for the riding in the provincial election held on June 2, 2022. From 2010 to 2018, McMahon served as Beaches-East York councillor on Toronto Council.

The Coalition said that “Ontario now faces major challenges in areas such as healthcare, housing/homelessness, food insecurity, environment and democracy”. As such, McMahon’s views on such issues is of interest to the Coalition’s members.

“It is important that she learn where we stand on these issues and that we learn from her how we can make our voices heard,” said a press release about tonight’s meeting.

The format for this evening’s meeting will see McMahon make some opening remarks then take questions for about an hour.

Those who cannot attend in person, can join in by Zoom. The link for the Zoom meeting tonight is https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89148209746?pwd=bjFyY0lhMDFPc254dnJWYUNvaU8ydz09