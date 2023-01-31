Local councillors to host Toronto budget consultation meeting on Feb. 3 at East York Civic Centre

Scarborough Southwest Councillor Gary Crawford, Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford and Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher will host a Toronto budget consultation meeting for local residents on Friday, Feb. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the East York Civic Centre.

By AMARACHI AMADIKE, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

East Toronto councillors will hold a city budget consultation meeting from 6 to 8 p.m on Friday, Feb. 3, at the East York Civic Centre (850 Coxwell Ave.).

In attendance will be Budget Committee Chair and Scarborough Southwest Councillor Gary Crawford, Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford, and Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher.

During this town hall, residents will have the opportunity to learn more about the City of Toronto’s proposed $16.16 billion operating budget and make their opinions known to their elected representatives.

Although local residents have yet to voice their concerns about the city’s budget at the East York meeting, Mayor John Tory issued a statement hailing the progress made so far on this year’s budget plan following last Tuesday’s (Jan. 24) Budget Committee meeting.

“After reviewing the budget with city staff and hearing from the public, the committee confirmed that it supports the overall proposed 2023 budget and the investments that it makes in housing, transit, parks and community safety,” said Tory in the Jan. 24 statement.

According to a City of Toronto press release, the proposed budget also aims to protect frontline services while “managing affordability by keeping property tax and user fee increases below the rate of inflation”.

Tory said that in the coming weeks, he will be working with councillors to find additional savings and make adjustments that were recommended by the committee.

He is expected to present the budget by Wednesday, Feb. 1 for consideration by Toronto Council at a special meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

In her Jan. 27 update letter sent to Toronto-Danforth residents, Fletcher encouraged people to attend the Feb. 3 consultation meeting at the East York Civic Centre as a way to make sure their voices are still heard regarding the city’s operating budget.

“Despite the new strong mayor powers there is still an opportunity for us to make our voices heard. It is more important than ever that East Enders keep speaking up for a city that is fair for all,” said Fletcher in her update letter.

Anyone who would like to participate in the Feb. 3 budget town hall can get a free ticket at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/east-end-budget-town-hall-tickets-518164111807

Amarachi Amadike is a Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for Beach Metro Community News. His reporting is funded by the Government of Canada through its Local Journalism Initiative.