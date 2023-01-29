Police seek man and woman in connection with alleged stabbing, home invasion near Woodbine and Norway avenues

Toronto police are looking for a 38-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman in connection with an investigation into an alleged stabbing and home invasion incident in the area of Woodbine and Norway avenues early on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 28.

According to police, officers were called to a residence in the area of Woodbine and Norway avenues at 2:08 a.m. on Jan. 28 for a reported stabbing.

A man and woman had allegedly broken into the residence and were confronted by the male tenant, police said. Both the man and woman were armed with knives and allegedly attacked the tenant, police said.

The victim suffered serious injuries in the attack.

According to CP24, police said the victim and the two suspects are known to each other.

Police are looking for Toronto residents Christopher Chisholm, 38, and Amy Halliday, 30, in connection with the incident.

Chisholm is wanted on charges of assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, breaking and entering, robbery with a weapon, possession of a weapon for committing an offence, and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Halliday is wanted on charges of assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, breaking and entering, robbery with a weapon, and possession of a weapon for committing an offence.

Police said they should be considered violent and dangerous, and if spotted they should not be approached. Anyone who sees them should call 9-1-1 immediately, police said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Chisholm and Halliday is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com