Lion Parade in East Chinatown set to start at Zhong Hua Men Archway at noon on Jan. 29

A Lion Parade begins at the Zhong Hua Men Archway on Gerrard Street East in East Chinatown at noon on Jan. 29 as part of Lunar New Year celebrations.

East Toronto residents are invited to celebrate Lunar New Year during a Lion Parade in East Chinatown on Sunday, Jan. 29.

The parade begins at the Zhong Hua Men Archway on Gerrard Street East at Hamilton Street, one block west of Broadview Avenue. Start time for the event, which will also include a Lion Dance, is noon.

Lunar New Year, which officially took place on Jan. 22, is welcoming the Year of the Rabbit.

In attendance for the Lion Parade will be Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher and other local dignitaries.

The Jan. 29 event is being organized by the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of East Toronto.

The parade will see participants visit local businesses along Broadview Avenue to bring them good luck, before turning onto First Avevenue where they will head east and then back north along Boulton Aveneu to make their way back to Gerrard Street East.

Along with China, the Lunar New Year is also celebrated in other countries such as Vietnam, Korea, Singapore, and Malaysia. Although some of the traditions are shared amongst these nations, celebrations are unique to each country’s cultural identity.