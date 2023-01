Photo above, looking west on Queen Street East at Kingston Road in the 1970s. Inset photo shows the same view of the intersection in present times.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

The location of these photos is where old Highway 2, also known as Kingston Road, meets Queen Street East.

The photograph above was taken in the late 1970s. When was the last time you saw a Datsun?

Do you have an old photograph of Queen Street East you’d like to share with our readership?

Please contact me at gdvandyke61@gmail.com