Police seek man wanted in violent purse snatching at Broadview Subway Station

Toronto police have released photos and video of a man they are seeking in connection with an alleged robbery at Broadview Subway Station earlier this week.

According to police, a woman entered the station at approximately 6:56 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23. A man approached, pulled her to the ground at the bottom of a set of stairs and then fled with her purse. CityNews has video of the robbery on its website which shows the woman being pulled to the ground by the man.

The suspect is described as 40 to 50 years-old, five-feet, six-inches tall, with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a pale green jacket and beige pants.

Police have released security camera images of the suspect. A video of the suspect can also be viewed here.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com