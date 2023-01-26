Arrest made in connection with alleged robbery at Broadview Subway Station

Toronto police have arrested a 44-year-old man in connection with an alleged robbery at Broadview Subway Station on the evening of Monday, Jan. 23.

In a news release on the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 26, police said they had arrested McKinley Manalang in connection with the incident.

He is charged with robbery, failure to comply with a judicial release and failure to comply with probation.

Yesterday, police had released surveillance photos and a video and a man they were looking for after a woman was knocked to the floor of the subway station and allegedly robbed of her purse on the evening of Monday, Jan. 23. Please see our earlier story on that incident at https://beachmetro.com/2023/01/26/police-seek-man-wanted-in-violent-purse-snatching-at-broadview-subway-station/

In today’s news release, police thanked members of the public for their help in identifying and locating the suspect.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com