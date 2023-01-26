Arrest made in connection with alleged robbery at Broadview Subway Station

A 44-year-old Toronto man has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged robbery that took place earlier this week at the Broadview Subway Station.
In a news release on the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 26, police said they had arrested McKinley Manalang in connection with the incident.
He is charged with robbery, failure to comply with a judicial release and failure to comply with probation.
Yesterday, police had released surveillance photos and a video and a man they were looking for after a woman was knocked to the floor of the subway station and allegedly robbed of her purse on the evening of Monday, Jan. 23. Please see our earlier story on that incident at https://beachmetro.com/2023/01/26/police-seek-man-wanted-in-violent-purse-snatching-at-broadview-subway-station/
In today’s news release, police thanked members of the public for their help in identifying and locating the suspect.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
Did you enjoy this article? Become a Beach Metro Community News Supporter today! For 50 years, we have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who is making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support your Beach Metro Community News!