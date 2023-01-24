Police in 55 Division charge man operating construction company with fraud, say there may be more victims

Police in 55 Division are making the community aware that a man who ran a construction company has been charged with fraud. Police said there may be more victims and are urging them to come forward as part of the ongoing investigation.

In a news release on the evening of Jan. 23, police said they began an investigation into a man who had been operating a business called Home Inspirations Ltd. between April of 2021 and March of 2022.

The business was advertised as a construction company and police alleged deposits were taken from victims but materials were never ordered.

Police said that Edwin Osorio, 34, of Toronto, had been arrested on Jan. 23 and charged with fraud over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.

In the news release, police said they believe there are more victims.

Anyone who believes they may have fallen victim to the accused is asked contact Det. Const. Colin Lai at 10696@tps.ca.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com