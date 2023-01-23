Voting takes place today to elect new trustees for French school boards in two Toronto wards

Voters in both the both the Conseil Scolaire Viamonde’s Ward 3 – Centre and for the Conseil scolaire catholique MonAvenir Ward 4 – Toronto Est wards, will be electing their new trustees in today’s byelections.

Today (Monday, Jan. 23) is election day for candidates seeking trustee seats in a pair of French language school board wards in Toronto.

The polls for the byelections will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today.

Voters in both the both the Conseil Scolaire Viamonde’s Ward 3 – Centre and for the Conseil scolaire catholique MonAvenir Ward 4 – Toronto Est wards, will be electing their new trustees in today’s byelections.

The election of these trustees was supposed to have taken place in last October’s municipal election but both of the above races ended up being declared void before voting took place due to the discovery of ineligible candidates.

Please see Beach Metro Community News’ earlier story on this at https://beachmetro.com/2023/01/09/candidates-seek-french-catholic-and-public-school-board-trustee-positions-for-east-toronto-wards-in-jan-23-byelections/

The Conseil Scolaire Viamonde is Ontario’s public French school board. The Conseil scolaire catholique MonAvenir is the province’s Catholic French school board.

Candidates running for the trustee position for Conseil Scolaire Viamonde Ward 3 – Centre in the Jan. 23 byelection are:

Richard Kempler;

Pierre Lermusieaux;

Adrian Mansard;

Alexandre Nanoff;

Anna-Karyna Ruszkowski ;

Serge Paul;

Mary Wood.

Ward 3 – Centre in the Conseil Scolaire Viamonde represents approximately 3,700 voters in Toronto who support the province’s French public school board

Running in Ward 4- Toronto Est to be the Conseil scolaire catholique MonAvenir trustee in the Jan. 23 byelection are:

Rhea Dechaine;

Regis Joseph;

Valerie Rousseau.

The Conseil scolaire catholique MonAvenir Ward 4 – Toronto Est is made up of approximately 3,000 voters who support the province’s French Catholic school board.

For more information on the Jan. 23 byelections and where eligible voters can mark their ballots, please visit the City of Toronto’s website at https://www.toronto.ca/city-government/elections/by-election/by-election-voting-places/