Police seek identity of man wanted in alleged sexual assault on TTC subway train leaving Woodbine Station

Police in 55 Division are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault that took that took place on TTC subway train heading westbound from Woodbine Station on Friday morning.

According to police a man was on the train at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Jan. 20 when he allegedly began to masturbate in close proximity to other passengers. The man then allegedly sexually assaulted a woman who was also on the train.

The man reportedly boarded the westbound train at Woodbine Station.

He is described as having a heavy build, age 35 to 45 years-old, unshaven and was wearing a black toque and all black clothes.

Police have released an image of the man in the hopes that someone can identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or at https://www.222tips.com