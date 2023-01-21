Man, 41, charged in connection with alleged indecent act in Glen Stewart Park

A 41-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a police investigation into an alleged indecent act that took place in the Beach earlier this week.
According to police, officers were called to the area of Glen Manor Drive and Glen Stewart Avenue at 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Police said that two girls who were in Glen Stewart Park told officers that a man had approached them and allegedly committed an indecent act.
Police investigated and arrested John Paul Vosu, 41, of Toronto on Friday, Jan. 20.
He has been charged with two counts of expose genitals to a person under the age of 16, and with fail to comply to a release order.
Police are concerned there may be more victims, and images of the accused have been released.
If anyone has information, they are asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
