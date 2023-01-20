Woman, 42, arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with death of East Toronto senior in August of 2021

John Manion, 77, died of his injuries in hospital on Aug. 29, 2021, after being attacked in the area of Danforth and Woodbine avenues on the afternoon of Aug. 6, 2021.

A 42-year-old woman was arrested this week and charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a senior citizen in the Woodbine and Danforth avenues area in August of 2021.

In a news release on the morning of Friday, Jan. 20, police said that Arja Duffy was arrested on Jan. 18.

She is the second person to be arrested and charged with manslaughter in the death of John Manion, 77, in August of 2021.

On Sept. 4 of 2021, Tyler George, 28, surrendered to police and was charged with manslaughter.

Police identified Duffy as a suspect in Manion’s death in a news release on Sept. 2, 2021.

According to police, Manion died on Aug. 29, 2021, as a result of serious injuries after being allegedly attacked by a man and a woman earlier that month.

Police said officers were called to the area of Woodbine and Danforth avenues at approximately 4:10 p.m. on Aug. 6, 2021, for a reported assault.

According to police, a man and a woman got into an argument with Manion in front of an establishment. The man and woman allegedly punched Manion, knocking him to the ground, police said.

As a result of the assault, Manion was taken to hospital in critical condition where he remained until his death on Aug. 29.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Homicide Squad at 416-808-7400, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https:www.222tips.com