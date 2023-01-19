Teilhard Frost and Hannah Shira Naiman perform at Acoustic Harvest concert on Jan. 21

An Acoustic Harvest concert with Teilhard Frost and Hannah Shira Naiman is set for the night of Saturday, Jan. 21 at St. Paul’s United Church on McIntosh Street in southwest Scarborough.

Acoustic Harvest kicks off its slate of 2023 concerts with a performance by Teilhard Frost and Hannah Shira Naiman on the night of Saturday, Jan. 21.

A “special guest” will also join the performers at this concert.

Acoustic Harvest concerts take place at St. Paul’s United Church, 200 McIntosh St. in southwest Scarborough.

Concerts begin at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door.

Please go to https://www.acousticharvest.ca/concerts.html to order tickets and for more information on the the performers taking part in the 2023 concert season.