Police seek public’s help locating missing man last seen in October of 2022 near Main Street and Stephenson Avenue

John Hill, 54, was last seen in the area of Main Street and Stephenson Avenue in October of 2022. In a news release this morning, police said they are concerned for his safety and are asking for the public's help in locating him.

He is described as six-feet tall, weighing 245 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Police said there is no description of the clothing he was last known to be wearing.

Police said in this morning’s news release that they are concerned for Hill’s safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com