Male pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by driver of car while crossing Birchmount Road at Danforth Avenue

Toronto police are asking witnesses to come forward after a male pedestrian suffered life-threatening after being struck by the driver of a car in the intersection of Birchmount Road and Danforth Avenue on Thursday, Jan. 12.
Police said the pedestrian was struck as he was crossing Birchmount Road, at Danforth Avenue, from the southwest corner to the southeast corner at approximately 5:57 p.m.
The vehicle that struck the pedestrian, was travelling south on Birchmount Road. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
Police are asking local residents and drivers who may have dash camera footage or witnessed the collision to contact investigators. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police Traffic Services unit at 416-808-1900, or or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or at https://www.222tips.com
On Oct. 19, 2021, 17-year-old Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute student Nadia Mozumder was killed at the intersection of Birchmount Road and Danforth Avenue by the driver of a minivan making a left turn. The driver was charged with careless driving causing death.
A speed camera along Danforth Avenue, east of Birchmount Road and in front of Birchmount Park C.I., was set up after Mozumder’s death but was just recently removed from the area towards the end of 2022.
In November of 2022, a vigil has held at the intersection of Birchmount Road and Danforth Avenue to remember Mozumder and to call for safer streets in Toronto.
Did you enjoy this article? Become a Beach Metro Community News Supporter today! For 50 years, we have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who is making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support your Beach Metro Community News!