Six suspects sought after gun fired during fight at East York Alternative Secondary School

Police are investigating after a gun was fired inside East York Alternative Secondary School this afternoon. A school outreach worker reportedly suffered minor injuries after being hit in the foot by a bullet that ricocheted off a wall.

Toronto police are investigating after a gun was fired inside East York Alternative Secondary School this afternoon.

A school staff member, who is an outreach worker, suffered minor injuries after the bullet that was shot ricocheted off a wall. According to CP24, the injured person had a bruised foot from the bullet that ended up inside their shoe.

There were no other reported injuries in the incident.

The gun was reportedly fired during a fight in a washroom at the school which is located on Cosburn Avenue, just east of Coxwell Avenue, and beside East York Collegiate Institute.

The incident took place at approximately 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, and the school was placed in lockdown during a portion of the afternoon. The lockdown has since been lifted.

Police said approximately six people were involved in the fight and they all fled after the gun was fired. They were last seen heading east on Cosburn Avenue. The weapon has not been recovered.

Police said in a tweet just before 5 p.m. today that six persons of interest have been identified in the investigation and they are “potential students”.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-2222, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com