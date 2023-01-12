Police seek woman in connection with alleged stabbing at Woodbine and Mortimer avenues

Police are looking for information on a woman in connection with an investigation into an alleged stabbing in East York on New Year's Day. Inset photo shows an image released by police of the woman they are seeking information about.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a woman wanted in connection with an investigation into an alleged stabbing early on the morning of New Year’s Day in East York.

According to police, officers were called to a reported stabbing in the Woodbine and Mortimer avenues area at approximately 12:50 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1.

Police allege that the stabbing victim and the suspect got into an altercation and the victim was then stabbed. Police said the suspect then fled the area.

The female suspect is described as five-feet, four-inches tall, with a medium build, age 25 to 30, with blonde dreadlocks. Police said it is unknown what the woman was wearing at the time of the incident.

A photo of the woman being sought has been released by police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com