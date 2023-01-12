Man sought by police in ‘prowl by night’ investigation near Pape and Torrens avenues

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is the focus of a “prowl by night” investigation in the area of Pape and Torrens avenues.
On Tuesday, Jan. 3, were called to the area for reports of a suspicious incident.
According to police, a man was seen on a home security video circling a house at 5 a.m. that day.
He is alleged to have been on the property for two hours, and was observed looking in windows and knocking on the front door, police said.
The man is described as having a medium build, 20 to 30-years-old and wearing glasses. He was last seen wearing a winter coat with a logo on the left arm and carrying a tool bag.
Police have released images and videos of the man in hopes that someone can identify him.
The links to the videos released by police can be seen at:
Anyone with information on the identity of this man is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or at https://www.222tips.com
Did you enjoy this article? Become a Beach Metro Community News Supporter today! For 50 years, we have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who is making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support your Beach Metro Community News!