Man known to frequent Danforth Avenue area wanted by police on harassment and other charges

Police are asking for the public's help in locating Stefanos Liakopoulos, 44, who is wanted on a number of charges including harassment.

Police are looking for Stefanos Liakopoulos, 44, on charges of harassment by repeated communication, disobeying a court order and failing to comply to a release order.

He is known to frequent establishments along Danforth Avenue, police said in a news release.

He is described as five-feet, three-inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, and is bald.

Police said in the news release that he should be considered violent and dangerous. If located, do not approach him and call 9-1-1 immediately, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com