Man known to frequent Danforth Avenue area wanted by police on harassment and other charges

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man on a number of charges including harassment.
Police are looking for Stefanos Liakopoulos, 44, on charges of harassment by repeated communication, disobeying a court order and failing to comply to a release order.
He is known to frequent establishments along Danforth Avenue, police said in a news release.
He is described as five-feet, three-inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, and is bald.
Police said in the news release that he should be considered violent and dangerous. If located, do not approach him and call 9-1-1 immediately, police said.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
