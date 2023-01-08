Police seek man who allegedly left firearm in Danforth Avenue establishment on New Year’s Day

Police in 55 Division are requesting the public’s assistance identifying a man wanted in connection with an incident in which a firearm was allegedly left in an establishment in the Danforth and Logan avenues area on New Year’s Day.
According to police, a man was at an establishment near Danforth Avenue and Fenwick Avenue (just east of Logan Avenue) at approximately 5:37 a.m. When the man left the premises, police allege that he also left a firearm in the establishment.
Police have released a security camera image of the man they are seeking.
He is described as having a stocky/heavy build, brown hair, and brown eyes. He was wearing a black Canada Goose puffer jacket, and a maroon Bape-style hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
