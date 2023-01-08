Police seek man who allegedly left firearm in Danforth Avenue establishment on New Year’s Day

Toronto police are looking to identify a man who allegedly left a firearm at an establishment in the area of Danforth and Fenwick avenues early on the morning of New Year's Day. Inset photo shows security camera image of the man being sought.

Police in 55 Division are requesting the public’s assistance identifying a man wanted in connection with an incident in which a firearm was allegedly left in an establishment in the Danforth and Logan avenues area on New Year’s Day.

According to police, a man was at an establishment near Danforth Avenue and Fenwick Avenue (just east of Logan Avenue) at approximately 5:37 a.m. When the man left the premises, police allege that he also left a firearm in the establishment.

Police have released a security camera image of the man they are seeking.

He is described as having a stocky/heavy build, brown hair, and brown eyes. He was wearing a black Canada Goose puffer jacket, and a maroon Bape-style hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com