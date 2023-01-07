New Year’s Levee hosted by Beaches-East York politicians set for Sunday afternoon

A New Year's Levee hosted by Beaches-East York MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Beaches-East York MPP Mary-Margaret McMahon, and Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford is set for the afternoon of Sunday, Jan. 8, at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11 on Dawes Road.

The levee will take place at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11, located at 9 Dawes Rd. just south of Danforth Avenue, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Residents attending the levee will have the chance to meet with Beaches-East York MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Beaches-East York MPP Mary-Margaret McMahon, and Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford.

The event is free to attend.

Those planning on attending are asked to go Erskine-Smith’s website at https://beynate.ca/new-years-levee/ to register in advance for their free ticket.