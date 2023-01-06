Public meeting on rental housing demolition permit for development plan at Kingston Road and Birchcliff Avenue slated

A public meeting for the development proposal at the current site of Lenmore Court, Kingston Road and Birchcliff Avenue, will take place at Scarborough Community Council on Jan. 27.

By AMARACHI AMADIKE, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Scarborough Community Council is hosting a public meeting for a development application at 1625, 1633, 1641 Kingston Rd. and 52 Birchcliff Ave. later this month.

The meeting will take place at 9:30 am on Friday, Jan. 27, at the Scarborough Civic Centre, 150 Borough Dr.

The application proposes to demolish 33 rental dwelling units—32 units at 1625, 1633 and 1641 Kingston Rd. in the Lenmore Court buildings, and one unit at 52 Birchcliff Ave.

They will be replaced with two new buildings which will have 312 new dwelling units, including replacement rental units for all 33 demolished rental units.

A Rental Housing Demolition and Conversion application has been submitted to permit the process. Under the City of Toronto Act, demolition of rental properties with six or more dwelling units is prohibited without obtaining a permit.

According to City of Toronto officials, the Ontario Land Tribunal ruled for an approved settlement for this development application at the end of October of 2022 after all parties to the appeal reached a settlement agreement with the applicant, Altree Developments.

This ruling is subject to conditions set out in the settlement agreements including a rental replacement plan that is approved by the City of Toronto, officials say.

Tenant relocation and assistance is also proposed to help ensure any impacted eligible tenants are not left without housing once demolition on the existing buildings begins.

Residents who wish to send written comments regarding this application can do so by emailing scc@toronto.caor. Written comments are being accepted up until the Toronto Council gives final consideration to the proposal.

Scarborough Community Council will review the proposal before forwarding its application recommendations to the full Toronto Council for further consideration.

Decisions by the Toronto Council on the rental housing demolition application are not subject to appeal to the Ontario Land Tribunal.

Anyone who wishes to address the Scarborough Community Council public meeting on this issue directly can register to do so by emailing scc@toronto.ca or by phoning 416-396-7287, no later than 12 p.m. on Jan. 26.

Amarachi Amadike is a Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for Beach Metro Community News. His reporting is funded by the Government of Canada through its Local Journalism Initiative.