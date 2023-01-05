Police in 55 Division seek man in connection with alleged assault on New Year’s Eve

Police in 55 Division are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted in connection with an investigation into an alleged assault on New Year’s Eve.
According to police, a man and the victim were involved in an altercation on Dec. 31 and the victim was then allegedly assaulted.
The suspect then fled the area, police said.
Douglas Maybury, 44, of Toronto, is wanted by police on a charge of assault. He was last seen in the area of Gerrard Street East and Woodbine Avenue.
He is described as five-feet, seven-inches tall, weighing 174 pounds.
Police said that if anyone spots him, call 9-1-1- immediately and do not approach him.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
Did you enjoy this article? Become a Beach Metro Community News Supporter today! For 50 years, we have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who is making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support your Beach Metro Community News!