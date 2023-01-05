Police in 55 Division seek man in connection with alleged assault on New Year’s Eve

Toronto police are looking to locate Douglas Maybury, 44, (inset photo) in connection with an investigation into an alleged assault on Dec. 31. He was last seen in the Woodbine Avenue and Gerrard Street East area.

Police in 55 Division are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted in connection with an investigation into an alleged assault on New Year’s Eve.

According to police, a man and the victim were involved in an altercation on Dec. 31 and the victim was then allegedly assaulted.

The suspect then fled the area, police said.

Douglas Maybury, 44, of Toronto, is wanted by police on a charge of assault. He was last seen in the area of Gerrard Street East and Woodbine Avenue.

He is described as five-feet, seven-inches tall, weighing 174 pounds.

Police said that if anyone spots him, call 9-1-1- immediately and do not approach him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com