Community consultation meeting on proposal for 27-storey building on Cosburn near Broadview set for Jan. 18

This site on the north side of Cosburn Avenue, just east of Broadview Avenue, is being considered for a 27-storey residential building. A virtual community consultation meeting for the developmental application at 16-26 Cosburn Ave. will take place on the night of Wednesday, Jan. 18. Inset image shows a rendition of the proposal, looking northeast from Cosburn Avenue.

By AMARACHI AMADIKE, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The City of Toronto is hosting a virtual community consultation meeting for a developmental application at 16-26 Cosburn Ave. on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Residents will get an opportunity to voice opinions regarding the 27-storey building proposal at the meeting which will take place from 7 to 9 p.m.

The 20,064-square-metre building, located on the north side of Cosburn Avenue and the east side of Broadview Avenue, will overlook the Don Valley to the west.

According to the application, it will have 272 residential units as well as a 223-square-metre privately owned (publicly accessible) space in front of the building, 69 on-site vehicle parking spaces, 273 bicycle parking spaces, and a six-storey podium.

The meeting will be held online and by phone-in only. The call-in and meeting number will be available a minimum of two days in advance of the meeting date.

For more information on the Jan. 18 meeting and links on how to participate in it, please visit http://www.toronto.ca/cpconsultations

For further information on the proposal, please go to www.Toronto.ca/26CosburnAve

Residents should note that a proposal for the area directly across the street, on the south side of Cosburn Avenue, is also going through the city’s planning process. That proposal for properties at 5 to 19 Cosburn Ave. and from 8 to 40 Gowan Ave., is proposing a 15-storey building and ground-related housing for a total of 316 residences on the site.

Anyone who is unable to participate in the Jan. 18 meeting but would still like to leave their comments or ask questions can do so by contacting Seanna Kerr (Senior Planner of the City Planning Division) at Seanna.Kerr@toronto.ca or Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher at councillor_fletcher@toronto.ca

Amarachi Amadike is a Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for Beach Metro Community News. His reporting is funded by the Government of Canada through its Local Journalism Initiative.